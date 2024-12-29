Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber already trying for baby number 2?

Los Angeles, California - Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber , at the end of August. But are the new parents already planning for more kids?

"Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom," an insider recently told Page Six.

"When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want."

According to the source, the singer and model are really enjoying being parents.

"Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father and she’s more in love with him than ever," the source continued.

The 28-year-old often provides insights into her everyday life as a mom on Instagram, posting snaps of her baby bliss.

But what about further family planning?

Both "have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at," explains the insider.