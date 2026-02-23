Millie Bobby Brown has birthday fun with David Harbour after harassment complaint

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 22nd birthday with her Stranger Things co- star , David Harbour, which comes as a surprise amid some alleged drama between them.

Millie Bobby Brown invited her co-star David Harbour (r) to her intimate birthday celebration over the weekend. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

It was a birthday to remember for Netflix's favorite on-screen father-daughter duo.

Millie traded her character Eleven's waffles for a traditional dinner at Maison Close Restaurant in the Big Apple.

The Enola Holmes star was captured at the hot spot on Friday night with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and crew in tow, wearing an adorable white-and-pink dress.

Later, the 50-year-old actor also arrived at the eatery, as well as castmate Jamie Campbell Bower, plzs Shawn Levy, Whitney Leavitt, and Conner Leavitt.

The reunion comes nearly five months after it was revealed that Millie reportedly filed a a bullying and harassment complaint against David.

Though the new mom's accusations were "investigated internally for several months," Millie has since referred to David as "family" after their "united front" at the Stranger Things season five premiere.

It looks like the issues may officially be behind them.

A day earlier, Millie posted to Instagram, "Grateful for my husband and daughter. for my family and friends. all of my animals. I am so blessed. thank you for the birthday wishes."