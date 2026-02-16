Hailey Bieber drops sweet glimpses of Valentine's Day with Justin

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber had a sweet weekend with her "forever Valentine" Justin Bieber !

Hailey Bieber (r.) shared a look at her romantic Valentine's Day with Justin Bieber. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Rhode founder and the Grammy-nominated singer didn't share too many details on their Valentine's Day.

Yet, the few images that Hailey did reveal showed that spouses enjoyed Love Day in the most romantic way!

The 29-year-old posted via her Instagram Story a note written in cursive that read, "You are my forever Valentine" with a red kiss mark on it.

In her next post, Hailey dropped a close-up image of chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Biebers, who have been married since 2018, are hardly new to celebrating the sentimental holiday.

Since they are parents to their one-year-old son Jack Blues, the spouses probably kept things low-key this year!

Still, it's nice to see that Hailey and Justin are still holding on tight to their marriage after being plagued with divorce rumors last year.