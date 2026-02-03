Justin Bieber reveals massive back tattoo tribute to wife Hailey

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Justin Bieber used a nearly-nude performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday to show off a new tattoo on his back that looks to be a portrait of his wife, Hailey.

Justin Bieber debuted what seems to be a new tattoo on his back dedicated to his wife, Hailey, while on stage at the Grammy Awards. © AFP/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bieber made waves when he appeared on stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday wearing nothing but a pair of boxers and an electric guitar and sang his nominated song YUKON.

What wasn't noticed until a little after the performance, however, was that his look had revealed what seems to be a new tattoo on his back.

The inking appears to be a black-and-white portrait of his wife, Hailey Bieber, surrounded by a frame and positioned next to a cross.

Particularly obsessive fans have discovered that the tattoo bears a striking resemblance to a photo of Hailey from a cover shoot she did for Elle in 2020.

The original image shows Hailey, also barely wearing anything, walking along a beach while looking stoically into the camera.

Neither Hailey nor Justin has commented on the new tattoo or shared it on their respective social media accounts, but it is pretty clear that it is a portrait of the model from images and videos of the performance.

The celebrity couple has seen countless breakup rumors swirl over recent months. Fan theories especially cropped up after they noticed that Justin forgot to post a happy birthday message to Hailey last year.