Kanye West sells $14 million Wyoming ranch after years of shocking neglect

Big Horn, Wyoming - Kanye West has parted ways with his multi-million dollar ranch after years of alleged neglect!

Kanye West has sold his huge Wyoming ranch back to its original owners after letting the property decay. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Stronger rapper's poor treatment of the $14 million ranch has reportedly led to the original owners, Greg and Pam Flitner, reclaiming it.

Per Cowboy State Daily, a record of sale for the Bighorn Mountain Ranch was notorized by Ye's wife Bianca Censori and, while the property remains intact, the house has fallen into ruins.

The Filtner family told the outlet, "Unlike Monster Ranch, he did not knock down any of the buildings," noting that the neighbors were confused over why the rapper let the ranch become run-down.

"I think his original intent for the Mountain Ranch might have been somewhere that his family could go and be away from the rest of the world," they added.