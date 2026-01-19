Kanye West reportedly set for "massive" comeback tour in 2026 – here's what we know

India - Is 2026 the year that Kanye West makes his comeback? Here's the tea on the rapper reportedly preparing for a new tour .

A new rumor suggests that Kanye West could be eyeing India for an alleged comeback tour. © BRAD BARKET / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A new report from Pinkvilla suggests that the controversial artist could be visiting India to perform a "massive concert tour" in April of this year.

The news hasn't been confirmed by Ye yet, so fans should take all of this with a grain of salt.

Still, the site insists that the Grammy winner's alleged tour could be a major step for India's growing live music scene.

Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, and the Backstreet Boys have all performed in international countries previously for standalone concerts or major festivals.

This also won't be the Runaway rapper's first time in India, as he has reportedly visited in 2009 and 2012.