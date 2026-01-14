Teyana Taylor says she hasn't "abandoned" Kanye West despite repeated scandals

Teyana Taylor explained that while she doesn't condone Kanye West's antisemitic rants, she does still consider the rapper family in a new interview.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Teyana Taylor revealed why her support for Kanye West will never fade, despite the rapper's explosive antisemitic behavior!

Teyana Taylor (r.) dished on her relationship with Kanye West amid the rapper's many controversies.
While speaking to Vanity Fair, the Golden Globe winner dished on her relationship with Ye.

Teyana emphasized that she doesn't agree with the 48-year-old rapper's antisemitic outbursts, but she insisted she hasn't "abandoned" him.

The Rose in Harlem singer shared, "I don't have to agree with everything that he do or say, but I'm not going to, like, abandon him and be like, 'Yeah, eff that motherf**ker.'"

She added, "My brothers do s**t that I don't agree with, I don't get into none of that."

Teyana collaborated with him on the 2010 song Dark Fantasy and went on to star in Ye's Fade music video six years later.

The Hurricane rapper claimed last May that he was "done with antisemitism," and doubled down on the claim in November when he publicly apologized to a Jewish rabbi.

As for the All's Fair star, she just took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another at Sunday's Golden Globe awards.

