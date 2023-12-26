Kanye West apologizes to Jewish community for antisemitism: "Your forgiveness is important to me"

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has released an apology to the Jewish community for his controversial antisemitic comments over the past year.

Controversial rapper Kanye West issued an apology on Tuesday to the Jewish community for a series of antisemitic comments he has made over the past year. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Early Tuesday morning, Ye shared the apology, which was written in Hebrew, on Instagram. In it, he insisted that he never intended to hurt others with his behavior and hateful rhetoric.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," West wrote, according to The Guardian.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," he added.

"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."