Kanye West apologizes to Jewish community for antisemitism: "Your forgiveness is important to me"
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has released an apology to the Jewish community for his controversial antisemitic comments over the past year.
Early Tuesday morning, Ye shared the apology, which was written in Hebrew, on Instagram. In it, he insisted that he never intended to hurt others with his behavior and hateful rhetoric.
"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," West wrote, according to The Guardian.
"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," he added.
"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."
Is Kanye West really sorry?
Last year, West nearly sabotaged his career after making a string of public antisemitic remarks and then going on to repeat and double down on them in subsequent interviews. His troubling rhetoric cost him many of his high-profile business deals and his status as a billionaire.
This year, West has spent most of his time overseas as he has been planning his big return to music with a new album. He has also somehow managed to remain relevant despite his tarnished reputation, even as he has continued with his seemingly hostile behavior towards the Jewish community.
His apology comes more than a week after he was caught on video going off on an aggressively antisemitic rant for 10 minutes straight.
"This is what I've been trying to tell you," Ye said in the clip. "Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that!"
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo