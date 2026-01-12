Golden Globes 2026: One Battle After Another and Hamnet triumph in star-studded ceremony

Los Angeles, California - One Battle After Another reigned supreme at the Golden Globes on Sunday, winning best comedy, while Hamnet sprung a surprise by taking best drama film at the splashy Hollywood ceremony.

From l. to r.: Sara Murphy, Teyana Taylor, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Chase Infiniti pose with the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for One Battle After Another at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. © REUTERS

Paul Thomas Anderson's screwball thriller One Battle, which centers on an aging revolutionary played by Leonardo DiCaprio, led the night by winning four of its nine nominations.

It also collected awards for best director, best screenplay, and best supporting actress for Teyana Taylor at the lavish Globes gala, which is a key stepping stone on the road to the Oscars in March.

"You guys are being so generous with this affection for me and this film – and I'll take it," beamed Anderson.

His film – a rollicking ride featuring leftist radicals, immigration raids, and white supremacists – has connected with audiences and critics at a time when the US is deeply polarized.

But in the closely watched lead actor category, DiCaprio was passed over in favor of Timothee Chalamet's performance as an ambitious 1950s table tennis player in Marty Supreme.

"I'm in a category with many greats – this category is stacked. I look up to all of you," said Chalamet, who also bested George Clooney (Jay Kelly) and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon).

Chalamet said his four previous Globes losses "make this moment that much sweeter" before thanking his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.