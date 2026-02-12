Zayn Malik makes shocking confession about romance with Gigi Hadid
Los Angeles, California - Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has made a surprising confession: he was never in love with his ex-partner Gigi Hadid!
The two stars were in a relationship for six years between 2015 and 2021, and they became parents to a daughter in 2020.
However, during a new appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Zayn admitted that he doesn't think he was ever in love with the 30-year-old model and is ultimately happier as a single man.
The 33-year-old singer also explained that although he thought it was love at the time, he realized as he got older that it was probably just lust.
"To be fair, just to say this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her," Zayn clarified.
"I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her.
Over the past few years, his relationships have been a bit rocky, and he's come to realize he may be better off on his own.
Zayn Malik is done with public relationships
"I tended to get in trouble in relationships, because I was young, did certain things, spoke to other females when I shouldn't have been," he confessed.
He has learned from his experiences, though, and now, as a single man, no longer has to feel guilty towards a partner.
What's more, he can now talk to anyone he wants to.
"I am that type of person who runs on my own clock, answers to myself," the Pillowtalk artist added.
'So, it was so freeing to me. I could just do things, make plans. Sleep until any time I want."
Even though he's currently single and enjoying his life, he has not ruled out the possibility of getting back into a relationship in the future – but he no longer wants to do so in public.
"No offense to anybody that I have been in public relationships with before. I've just learned from it that it don't work for me, you know?" Zayn said.
In addition to Gigi, Zayn was also in a high-profile relationship with fellow musician Perrie Edwards for four years. The pair even got engaged in 2013 before calling it quits two years later.
Cover photo: Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP