Zayn Malik makes shocking confession about romance with Gigi Hadid

Los Angeles, California - Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has made a surprising confession: he was never in love with his ex-partner Gigi Hadid!

Gigi Hadid (pictured) was by Zayn Malik's side for six years – they became parents to a daughter in 2020. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The two stars were in a relationship for six years between 2015 and 2021, and they became parents to a daughter in 2020.

However, during a new appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Zayn admitted that he doesn't think he was ever in love with the 30-year-old model and is ultimately happier as a single man.

The 33-year-old singer also explained that although he thought it was love at the time, he realized as he got older that it was probably just lust.

"To be fair, just to say this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her," Zayn clarified.

"I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her.

Over the past few years, his relationships have been a bit rocky, and he's come to realize he may be better off on his own.