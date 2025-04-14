Katy Perry roars into space on out-of-this-world all-woman flight!
Washington DC - Pop star Katy Perry completed a brief foray into space Monday, roaring to the edge of the cosmos with an all-women crew on one of billionaire Jeff Bezos's rockets.
The Firework and California Gurls singer was lofted more than 60 miles above the Earth's surface in a vessel from Blue Origin, the space company owned by the Amazon founder.
Five other women – including Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez – were on the flight, which took off from western Texas shortly after 8:30 AM local time before safely landing again some 10 minutes later.
The flight brought the passengers beyond the Karman line – the internationally recognized boundary of space.
One of the other passengers, TV presenter Gayle King, said Perry sang What a Wonderful World in space.
"It's a 10 out of 10. That's my review. Definitely go for it," the singer said after she was safely back on Earth.
Their fully automated craft rose vertically before the crew capsule detached mid-flight, later falling back to the ground slowed by parachutes and a retro rocket.
The jubilant women then emerged, with Perry kissing the ground after exiting the capsule.
"I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give and how loved you are until the day you launch," she said.
How much does a Blue Origin space flight cost?
Monday's mission was the first all-woman space crew since Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo flight in 1963.
It is also the 11th sub-orbital crewed operation by Blue Origin, which has offered space tourism experiences for several years.
The company does not publicly communicate the price of trips made possible by its New Shepard rocket, but it has been known for its sky-high ticket prices into space thus far. A bidder won a seat in an auction to be on a Blue Origin flight in 2021 for the whopping price of $28 million.
The all-female crew on Monday were expected to have a brief period when they could unbuckle from their seats and float in zero gravity.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP & Handout/BLUE ORIGIN/AFP