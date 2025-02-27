Katy Perry to blast off into space with help of Jeff Bezos!

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Katy Perry is set to "shoot across the sky" this spring when she lifts off as part of a six-member, all-female crew on Blue Origin's next space flight , the company announced Thursday.

Katy Perry is set to "shoot across the sky" this spring when she lifts off as part of a six-member, all-female crew on Blue Origin's next space flight, the company announced Thursday. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

As if answering the call of her hit song E.T., Perry will embark on a star-studded journey alongside journalist Lauren Sanchez, who is Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos's fiancee, and CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

Blue Origin began launching wealthy tourists and celebrities into space in 2021 aboard its New Shepard rocket, named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

To date, the company has flown 52 people to suborbital space across 10 crewed missions.

New Shepard missions launch from the company's Launch Site One in West Texas.

Flights typically last just 10 or 11 minutes from liftoff to landing, with passengers experiencing a few minutes of microgravity as their capsule soars beyond the Karman line – the internationally recognized boundary of space, 62 miles above sea level.

The rocket booster makes an upright vertical landing, while the capsule deploys parachutes for a gentle touchdown in the Texas desert.

Also on board will be research scientist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.