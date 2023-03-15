Kendall Jenner opens up on her early modeling days

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner reflected her early modeling days and why the star felt like a "baby" back then.

Kendall Jenner got honest about her early modeling days during her recent Calvin Klein campaign shoot! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

Kenny may be the ultimate fashion model of the Kardashian-Jenner clan but it didn't always feel that way.

The 27-year-old Calvin Klein ambassador starred in the Spring 2023 campaign, with the images that were released on Wednesday showing The Kardashians star posing topless in the sensual black & white snaps.

While looking back on one of her early shoots, Kendall told E! News, "I was such a kid. I think I was 17 or 18, and we were in like a warehouse-y situation in Brooklyn."

"I think back to those photos and I just am like, I'm such a baby from then 'til now. But it's always enjoyable. I love it."