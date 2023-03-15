Kendall Jenner opens up on her early modeling days
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner reflected her early modeling days and why the star felt like a "baby" back then.
Kenny may be the ultimate fashion model of the Kardashian-Jenner clan but it didn't always feel that way.
The 27-year-old Calvin Klein ambassador starred in the Spring 2023 campaign, with the images that were released on Wednesday showing The Kardashians star posing topless in the sensual black & white snaps.
While looking back on one of her early shoots, Kendall told E! News, "I was such a kid. I think I was 17 or 18, and we were in like a warehouse-y situation in Brooklyn."
"I think back to those photos and I just am like, I'm such a baby from then 'til now. But it's always enjoyable. I love it."
Kendall Jenner on the good vibes at Calvin Klein
The reality star also described what it's like working with Calvin Klein, a brand she referred to as "family."
"The vibe is always really, really good," Kendall dished.
"High energy. I love the pace that they work at. It's the pace that is conducive for me and we kind of bang it out. And it keeps the energy alive."
Fashion isn't the only thing on Kenny's mind these days. The model has been sparking major dating rumors with rapper Bad Bunny as of the late.
On Sunday, the rumored pair reportedly had a date night at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscar's afterparty.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner