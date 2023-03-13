Kylie and Kendall Jenner party hard with Gigi Hadid at post-Oscars event!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall had a blast with Gigi Hadid at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner partied with Gigi Hadid (r.) at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars event. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & kendalljenner

It looks like the model decided to party with Jenner sisters instead of her rumored boo, Leonardo DiCaprio, after Hollywood's big night.

On Sunday evening, after the Oscars dished out the surprising and inspiring wins, Kylie and Kendall flocked to the yearly afterparty and each documented their fun night on Instagram.

Kylie two looked stunning in a metallic black gown that came with a matching cape, while her sister looked equally mesmerizing in a golden mermaid dress.

The pair's respective IG stories show them holding hands while walking into the soirée and looking back at the camera to give coy winks and poses.

More footage showed Kylie later posing with Gigi who was outfitted in a gorgeous red gown and also taking mirror selfies with one of her BFFs Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

The Kylie's Cosmetics owner also did a quick outfit change per her stories into more comfortable form-fitting black-striped gown.

Later, Kylie dropped another snap to her IG story that featured Kendall posing with a friend who held a bottle of the model's 818 Tequila.