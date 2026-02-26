Khloé Kardashian reveals strict social media rule for her kids

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has dished on why she's not rushing to give her two kids access to the internet!

Khloé Kardashian (r.) said that her kids, True (l.) and Tatum, have no access to the internet or social media. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

On the latest episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, the mom explained why her daughter True and son Tatum don't have social media yet, even though they're often on camera.

"It's normal to them to experience paparazzi. It's strange, but that's the norm," the 41-year-old shared. "They're not questioning it."

Khloé continued, "And they don't have social media. They don't have the internet in any way.

"My kids don't have Google. They don't have anything like that. So, they don't know what even that means."

The Kardashians star, who shares her two kids with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, revealed that her seven-year-old mini-me will want to "film a TikTok" but doesn't actually know what the platform is.

Khloé said that True will probably get her first phone when she turns 12, but she noted, "That doesn't mean she'll get social media."