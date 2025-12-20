Kim Kardashian demands six-figure sum from misidentified man who sued her

Mo' money, mo' problems! Kim Kardashian won her mistaken identity suit and is now demanding that Ivan Cantu pay her attorney's legal fees after his loss.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reportedly hit back at the man who engaged her in a lawsuit over mistaken identity!

Kim Kardashian is demanding that Ivan Cantu pay her attorney's legal fees after losing his suit against her.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

According to US Weekly, the reality star has filed a countersuit against Ivan Cantu, demanding that he cover the $145,000 for her legal bills.

Ivan sued Kim back in February for mistakenly posting images of him on Instagram when she actually meant to share pictures of a Texas inmate on death row with the same name.

In his suit, the New York-based man claimed that the mix-up caused him "emotional distress, loss of sleep, and post-traumatic stress disorder."

Yet, Ivan's suit was dismissed by a judge – and now Kim is seeking retribution for the legal expenses.

Reportedly, the All's Fair star's main lawyer, Emil Petrossian, charged $900 per hour of work on the case (reduced from her normal fee of $1,100 per hour) while another associate, Alina Gatto, earned $600 per hour.

Kim, who has used her criminal justice reform to help inmates, previously apologized for the incident, calling it a "simple mistake" and immediately deleted the post.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

