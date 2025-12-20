Kim Kardashian demands six-figure sum from misidentified man who sued her

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reportedly hit back at the man who engaged her in a lawsuit over mistaken identity!

Kim Kardashian is demanding that Ivan Cantu pay her attorney's legal fees after losing his suit against her. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

According to US Weekly, the reality star has filed a countersuit against Ivan Cantu, demanding that he cover the $145,000 for her legal bills.

Ivan sued Kim back in February for mistakenly posting images of him on Instagram when she actually meant to share pictures of a Texas inmate on death row with the same name.

In his suit, the New York-based man claimed that the mix-up caused him "emotional distress, loss of sleep, and post-traumatic stress disorder."

Yet, Ivan's suit was dismissed by a judge – and now Kim is seeking retribution for the legal expenses.



Reportedly, the All's Fair star's main lawyer, Emil Petrossian, charged $900 per hour of work on the case (reduced from her normal fee of $1,100 per hour) while another associate, Alina Gatto, earned $600 per hour.