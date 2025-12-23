Kim Kardashian drops hilariously relatable Christmas photos: "I really tried"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has gone viral with her hilarious 2025 holiday snaps, where she swears she "really tried" to get all her kiddos to cooperate.

Kim Kardashian couldn't quite get ahold of her four kiddos in her recent holiday photoshoot. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Celebrities, they're just like us!

The 45-year-old mogul proved just that with her new Instagram photo dump from Monday.

In the snaps, Kim attempts to wrangle her four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – to pose for some Christmas photos, but they simply weren't having it.

The first few photos only include the younger three, with each showing the kids in various states of disinterest.

In another photo, Kim finally gets her youngest two to pose by the tree, but 12-year-old North is seen walking out of the frame as 10-year-old Saint also seems to be making a break for it!

"I really tried," the All's Fair star joked in the caption.



Thankfully, another festive post shared on Tuesday proved that Kim's kiddos – all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West – eventually did settle down for a photoshoot.

In the clip, Kim poses with her PJ-clad kids as well as several of their cousins, including Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream and Khloé Kardashian's daughter True and son Tatum.