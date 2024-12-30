Kim Kardashian shares peek inside 2024 Christmas Eve bash with her four kids

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's little ones are not so little anymore, as the reality star's Christmas snaps prove!

Kim Kardashian showed off holiday celebrations with her four kids in a series of Instagram snaps taken at the Kar-Jenner's low-key Christmas Eve bash. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few photos from the famous family's low-key Christmas Eve party, which boasted a much smaller guest list than in years past.

In the photos, Kim posed alongside her four kids – North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5) – all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

Kim sported another red-hot holiday look in a red satin gown, with daughter Chicago matching her mom in a red leather t-shirt dress with coordinating cowboy boots.

The eldest of the bunch opted for a suit-inspired ensemble featuring a white corset-style top with a black necktie, along with a cropped black blazer, black miniskirt, and black boots.

As for the boys, both Saint and Psalm went for a more casual style with similarly styled jackets paired with dark shirts and pants.

"Absolute perfection," Khloé Kardashian commented under the post.

Though the annual Christmas Eve bash was limited to close family this year, Khloé wasn't able to attend, as her daughter, True, came down with a nasty fever.