Kim Kardashian drops lavish Christmas photos – but someone is missing
Los Angeles, California - The Kardashian-Jenner clan shares pictures from their lavish Christmas photoshoots every year, but this time around, one special person was missing!
On Christmas Eve, Kim Kardashian shared a peek at the family's 2025 photoshoot – but her eldest daughter, North West, was nowhere to be found.
The photos only featured the 45-year-old mogul with her three other kids – Saint (10), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) – as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream and Khloé Kardashian's two kids, daughter True and son Tatum.
North's absence didn't go unnoticed by fans.
Immediately, the comment section was flooded with questions about why the 12-year-old wasn't featured in the SKIMS-themed shoot.
However, North's absence shouldn't have really come as a surprise after Kim's other recent holiday post.
In those snaps, the preteen was seen walking out of the frame as her mom attempted to wrangle all four of her and Kanye West's kiddos into the shot.
And that wasn't the first time North has wreaked havoc on her mom's attempts to capture holiday magic – in 2022, the All's Fair star revealed her daughter had made most of the photos they took "unusable" by sticking out her middle finger, per Page Six.
Cover photo: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Foto von MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP