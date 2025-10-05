Ray J snaps back at Kim Kardashian lawsuit in furious livestream: "How did I defame you?!"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's defamation lawsuit against Ray J is heating up as he recently went off on them in a salty livestream.

Kim Kardashian (c.) and Kris Jenner's (r.) defamation lawsuit against Ray J (l.) is heating up as he recently went off on them in a salty livestream. © Collage: Bennett Raglin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP and LEO VIGNAL / AFP

The Kar-Jenners slapped Ray J with the suit, which was filed by Alex Spiro, after he claimed that Kim and her momager were at the center of a federal criminal racketeering investigation.

The filing alleges that Ray is "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago" and claims that his accusations have caused "substantial and ongoing harm to their personal and professional reputation."

Then, in a new livestream, the One Wish singer reportedly said the women were trying to make him a "slave."

"How did I defame you?" he said boldly into the camera.

He also accused them of "trying to kill the Black community," noting that "people deserve to know" about his allegations against them.

Ray J also reiterated his past claims that Kris pressured him to "do dirty things" – like filming multiple versions of an allegedly leaked sex tape with Kim way back when her career first got off the ground.