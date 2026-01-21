Jennifer Lawrence walks back shady Kourtney Kardashian dig

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lawrence recently reflected on her brutally honest remarks – including her shade towards Kourtney Kardashian !

Jennifer Lawrence (r.) admitted in a new interview that she regrets her "annoying" comment about Kourtney Kardashian. © Collage: CHRIS DELMAS & Frederic J. Brown / AFP

During the 35-year-old's appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Jennifer took accountability for her "insane" previous comments.

Though Amy praised the Oscar winner for her ability to be "honest in real time and connect," Jennifer had a different take.

"I think that when I do press, I should do half of what normal people do," she explained.

The X-Men star added, "Because I see my quotes and they're insane. Like, 'Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying.' It's just too, you know? It carries."

In November, J.Law – a well-known Kardashian fan – told her Die My Love co-star, Robert Pattinson, during a Vanity Fair lie detector test that she found the Lemme founder "more annoying than ever," because Kourtney acts like "everything has to be an announcement."