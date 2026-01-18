Kourtney Kardashian makes surprise sobriety confession

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating a personal milestone – she's been living alcohol-free for nearly three years!

Kourtney Kardashian has shared that she's been alcohol-free for nearly three years now! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Way to go, Kourt!

On Friday, she shared the news in an Instagram story while attending a promotional event for her sister Khloé Kardashian's Khloud protein popcorn brand.

The video, captioned "Fancy Friday," shows Kourtney sampling the newest truffle and white cheddar popcorn flavor alongside a gin-inspired mocktail.

She added, "@khloekardashian def told them I haven't drank alcohol in three years!"

The Lemme founder previously explained that she cut out both alcohol and caffeine during her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker, aiming to optimize their chances of having a child.

She also took part in a Panchakarma cleanse, per Us Weekly, which is a wellness routine she described as intense but rewarding.

Her commitment to wellness has clearly been a central part of her lifestyle over the past few years.