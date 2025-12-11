Did Kourtney Kardashian try to ruin sister Kim Kardashian's law school graduation party?

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's tension with her sisters came to a head at Kim Kardashian 's surprise graduation party!

Kourtney Kardashian (r) made sister Kim Kardashian's (l) surprise graduation party awkward. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim's big bash was documented on The Kardashians' Thursday episode – and naturally, there was a bit of drama.

The party was thrown by Khloé Kardashian, who has been butting heads with Kourtney all season.

The tension was noticeable as the Poosh founder arrived late, complained about her breastfeeding schedule, and told guests that she would only be at the party for "30 minutes."

Things got even more awkward when Kourt decided to leave early after noticing her place card was set toward the end of the table next to one of Kim's attorneys.