Did Kourtney Kardashian try to ruin sister Kim Kardashian's law school graduation party?
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's tension with her sisters came to a head at Kim Kardashian's surprise graduation party!
Kim's big bash was documented on The Kardashians' Thursday episode – and naturally, there was a bit of drama.
The party was thrown by Khloé Kardashian, who has been butting heads with Kourtney all season.
The tension was noticeable as the Poosh founder arrived late, complained about her breastfeeding schedule, and told guests that she would only be at the party for "30 minutes."
Things got even more awkward when Kourt decided to leave early after noticing her place card was set toward the end of the table next to one of Kim's attorneys.
Was Kourtney right for ditching Kim's party?
Kourt justified her reasons for leaving in her confessional, explaining that she was previously told she would be seated next to the guest of honor.
The Lemme founder shared, "No offense to the attorney, but like, I don't know the attorney. I've met her once."
After Kourtney departed (making sure to throw a final dig at Khloé on the way) Kim noted how "proud" she was of herself despite her big sister's attitude.
The All's Fair star dished in her interview, "Kourtney won't understand it because she questions why I'm doing this at this time in my life. But that's my journey, and I'm proud of myself for it." Will things get messier between them?
The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian