Jennifer Lawrence disses Kourtney Kardashian: "More annoying than ever"

The 35-year-old got honest after her Die My Love co-star, Robert Pattinson, asked if she's been keeping up with The Kardashians' latest season.

"You talk about your love of reality television. Do you still keep up with the Kardashians?", the Twilight alum asked, to which she replied, "Not this season. I have been on TikTok, but no.

He then showed Jennifer, who's a known Kardashian fanatic, an image of Khloé and asked if she's her "favorite" Kardashian.

The X-Men star said, "Yes," adding, "Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts."

When Robert asked her to elaborate, Jennifer shared, "Because everything has to be an announcement."