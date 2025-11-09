Jennifer Lawrence disses Kourtney Kardashian: "More annoying than ever"
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lawrence blasted "annoying" Kourtney Kardashian during her Vanity Fair lie detector test!
The 35-year-old got honest after her Die My Love co-star, Robert Pattinson, asked if she's been keeping up with The Kardashians' latest season.
"You talk about your love of reality television. Do you still keep up with the Kardashians?", the Twilight alum asked, to which she replied, "Not this season. I have been on TikTok, but no.
He then showed Jennifer, who's a known Kardashian fanatic, an image of Khloé and asked if she's her "favorite" Kardashian.
The X-Men star said, "Yes," adding, "Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts."
When Robert asked her to elaborate, Jennifer shared, "Because everything has to be an announcement."
Jennifer Lawrence praises Kim's "faux bush" underwear after Kourtney diss
"It's like, you know, 'I'm not going to wear outfits anymore.' Like, just wear whatever you want. Don't make an announcement about it," she explained, seemingly referring to Kourtney's digs at her sisters' fashion choices in the recent season 7 premiere.
J. Law continued, "Or like, 'I don't have a TV in my room.' Like, just don't watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh'!"
The Oscar-winner did, however, rave over Kim and her latest SKIMS drop, the "ultimate faux bush" underwear – though she joked that she likely won't buy the item since she'll probably "get it for free."
