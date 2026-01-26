Kristen Stewart reveals plan to flee US over Trump's "terrifying" influence on film industry

Los Angeles, California - Actor Kristen Stewart said that she is considering a move out of the US because she feels she "can't work freely" in President Donald Trump 's America.

Kristen Stewart said she is thinking about leaving the US because she "can't work freely" in President Donald Trump's America. © AFP/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Reality is breaking completely under Trump," Stewart said during an interview with The Times. "But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in."

"Probably not," she said when asked if she'll stay in the US. "I can't work freely there. But I don't want to give up completely. I'd like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throats of the American people."

Speaking of her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, Stewart said she chose to make the film in Latvia because "it would have been impossible to do in the States."

Referring to Trump's threats to impose tariffs on foreign films, Stewart said the impact such a policy would have on the industry is "terrifying."

In May 2025, Trump took to social media raving about the state of the US' film industry and attacking foreign movies.

The president promised to introduce a 100% tariff on all movies coming into the US from abroad – a threat he repeated again in September. Such levies have yet to be imposed.

"The movie industry in America is DYING a very fast death," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States."