Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spend Valentine's Day together?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders revealed Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's "low-key" Valentine's Day as the Oscars approach!

Kylie Jenner (r) and Timothée Chalamet (l) are supposedly keeping a low profile until the 2026 Oscars. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

A Kimothée source told Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice that the lovebirds didn't go "above and beyond" for the recent holiday.

The reasoning?

Per the insider, Kylie and Timothée have been deliberately keeping a low profile as the 98th Academy Awards nears.

"This is about optics," they explained, continuing, "Timothée is in serious contention. The focus needs to stay on the work, not the relationship."

The 30-year-old is once again nominated in the Best Actor category, this time for his role in Marty Supreme.

The tipster insisted that the Khy founder and her boyfriend are "not hiding" ahead of the March 15 ceremony.

They added that Kylie and Timothée are "managing visibility. After March 5? You'll see them. Until then, it's disciplined."

Meanwhile, a studio source tattled, "Every headline counts right now. Romance can wait. Campaign momentum can't."