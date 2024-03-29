Louis Gossett Jr., first Black man to win Best Supporting Actor Oscar, has died

Los Angeles, California - Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as a hard-man drill instructor in An Officer and a Gentleman, has died. He was 87.

Trailblazing actor Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away at the age of 87. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Gossett's family said he died Thursday night in Los Angeles without stating the cause, multiple media outlets, including CBS News, reported.

Gossett appeared in more than 60 movies, and in 1983, became the third Black actor – after Hattie McDaniel and Sidney Poitier – to win an Academy Award for his supporting role as a stern gunnery sergeant in Taylor Hackford's An Officer and a Gentleman.

The movie also netted the actor a Golden Globe, and he later picked up another supporting actor Globe for The Josephine Baker Story, as well as an Emmy for the eight-part smash-hit ABC miniseries Roots.

The New York native, who announced in 2010 that he had prostate cancer, cultivated a tough guy image that paid dividends in a slew of action movies, including Iron Eagle (1986) and The Punisher (1989).

Gossett chronicled his painful experiences as a trailblazing Black actor in his memoir, An Actor and a Gentleman, including his first trip to Los Angeles in the 1960s when he was pulled over by police four times during a single car journey.

"The only time I was really free was when the director said 'action' in front of a camera or on the stage, and that's when I flew," he told The Los Angeles Times in 2008.