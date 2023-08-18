Madonna makes special request as health troubles fuel her spirit of charity

Blantyre, Malawi - Madonna has said her recent health troubles have made her "even more determined to help others" – which is why she's asking for a special birthday present.

Madonna is asking fans to support Raising Malawi, the kids' charity she co-founded, with donations. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/raisingmalawi

The pop icon urged her fans to donate to a charity which helps orphaned children in the African country Malawi as she celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday.

In a video posted to Raising Malawi, which was co-founded by Madonna, she said: "Having experienced my own recent hospitalization, I'm even more determined to help others.

"With over 50% of Malawi's population being under 18, the need for assistance is huge.

"My birthday is coming up and the best present I can ask for is for you to support raising Malawi's work in child healthcare."

"Our current goal is to continue building a new wing for the Mersey James Centre. While we have raised 200,000 dollars, we still have a remaining 85,000 dollars to meet our target.

"I would be deeply grateful for your support in helping us make this dream come true.

"Your generous contributions will enable us to continue providing essential medical care for so many children. Thank you once again for your positivity, love and support."