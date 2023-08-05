Madonna gives major tour update after hospitalization

New York, New York - Madonna has given fans an update about the Celebration World Tour after her recent health scare caused the concert series to be postponed .

Madonna has now confirmed that the rescheduled US tour dates for her Celebration World Tour will be revealed soon. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

Plans for the tour were put on pause in June when the 64-year-old was rushed to the hospital for a severe bacterial infection.

Originally set to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, the international tour is set to celebrate the pop superstar's 40-year career.

With Madonna's health status uncertain, dates for her North American tour leg were postponed.

In her recent Instagram story, Madonna also shared that the new dates will soon be confirmed.

"Thank you again for your incredible Support and patience over these past few weeks!" she wrote on Saturday. "I'm happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days."



Though some fans feared the concerts would be canceled entirely, the Vogue artist has confirmed that the tour will kick off with the European leg in the fall after postponing the US shows.