Madonna kicks off big birthday with sexy selfie and new tour dates

New York, New York - Madonna proved she'll always be a material girl while kicking off her 65th birthday!

Madonna honored her 65th birthday with a special pic and message for fans. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

On Wednesday, the '80s pop icon commemorated her next trip around the sun with a youthful snap following her recent health scare.

Madonna dropped a selfie on her Instagram story which featured an up-close look at the star rocking a pair of shades with diamond rims, emerald jewelry, and black satin gloves.

The Like a Virgin artist sported a natural toned makeup beat with a pink tinted lip. She told fans she's "reading your bday messages."

Madonna has plenty to celebrate, as the singer's hospitalization was less than two months ago.

The Vogue performer was rushed to the hospital with a severe bacterial infection, which led to the postponement of her highly anticipated Celebration World Tour.

