Madonna kicks off big birthday with sexy selfie and new tour dates
New York, New York - Madonna proved she'll always be a material girl while kicking off her 65th birthday!
On Wednesday, the '80s pop icon commemorated her next trip around the sun with a youthful snap following her recent health scare.
Madonna dropped a selfie on her Instagram story which featured an up-close look at the star rocking a pair of shades with diamond rims, emerald jewelry, and black satin gloves.
The Like a Virgin artist sported a natural toned makeup beat with a pink tinted lip. She told fans she's "reading your bday messages."
Madonna has plenty to celebrate, as the singer's hospitalization was less than two months ago.
The Vogue performer was rushed to the hospital with a severe bacterial infection, which led to the postponement of her highly anticipated Celebration World Tour.
Madonna announces new dates for tour after hospitalization
Initially, Madonna revealed that her global takeover would begin in London this October, but per The Hollywood Reporter, the singer has pushed back the dates yet again.
Now, the long-awaited tour will start on December 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
"Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future," Live Nation explained in a statement.
Never fret, as December isn't too far away for those itching to see the Queen of Pop take her rightful place back on the stage!
