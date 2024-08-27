Mariah Carey reveals devastating tragedy as mom and sister both pass away

Coxsackie, New York - Mariah Carey suffered a heartbreaking double blow after her mother and sister both died on the same day, the superstar singer announced.

Mariah Carey announced the death of her mother Patricia and her older sister Alison, both of whom passed away on the same day. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Carey's mom Patricia was 87, while her older sister Alison passed away at 63.



"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend," Carey said in a statement given to the PA news agency.

"Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Patricia and Carey's father Alfred separated when she was three.

In 2020, the artist wrote about the "complicated" nature of the relationship she had with her mother in her memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

Carey did maintain a relationship with her opera singer-trained mom, recording a festive duet of O Come All Ye Faithful and Hallelujah Chorus in 2010.

She dedicated her memoir in part to her mother, writing: "And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always."

Carey's relationship with sister Alison was also complex.