Marvel star Evangeline Lilly reveals shocking brain damage after fall
Los Angeles, California - At the start of the New Year, Evangeline Lilly shared some particularly distressing news with her fans: after an accident, the Ant-Man star has suffered brain damage.
In an emotional Instagram post, the 46-year-old spoke candidly about her health – and the long road that now lies ahead of her.
The incident occurred last May in Hawaii, when Lilly said she fainted and fell face-first onto a boulder.
Her diagnosis followed extensive and numerous examinations that she detailed on Substack.
It was determined that she suffered a traumatic brain injury with measurable cognitive impairments, as she explained in another video.
Doctors have also confirmed that almost all areas of her brain are currently only working to a limited extent.
For Lilly, this was both reassuring and worrying at the same time: on the one hand, she now knew that her mental problems were not solely related to hormonal changes, but on the other, she realized how difficult the road to recovery might be.
Evangeline Lilly has been suffering from mysterious fainting spells since she was a teen
The diagnosis did not come as a total surprise to the Lost actor, as she has been battling fainting and blackout episodes since childhood.
The boulder incident was not the first accident for Lilly – but it was the worst.
She told her more than two million Instagram followers that doctors examined her for epilepsy as a teenager and ultimately diagnosed her with hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels) without any further testing.
However, it was later determined that her levels were not noticeably low, even after long periods of fasting or fainting, thus ruling out the diagnosis.
After confirmation of her cognitive impairment, Lilly consciously pulled the ripcord, slowing down her everyday life and choosing to end 2025 on a calmer note.
