Marvel star Evangeline Lilly reveals shocking brain damage after fall

Los Angeles, California - At the start of the New Year, Evangeline Lilly shared some particularly distressing news with her fans: after an accident, the Ant-Man star has suffered brain damage.

Evangeline Lilly regularly shares private insights into her life on her Instagram page. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@evangelinelillyofficial

In an emotional Instagram post, the 46-year-old spoke candidly about her health – and the long road that now lies ahead of her.

The incident occurred last May in Hawaii, when Lilly said she fainted and fell face-first onto a boulder.

Her diagnosis followed extensive and numerous examinations that she detailed on Substack.

It was determined that she suffered a traumatic brain injury with measurable cognitive impairments, as she explained in another video.

Doctors have also confirmed that almost all areas of her brain are currently only working to a limited extent.

For Lilly, this was both reassuring and worrying at the same time: on the one hand, she now knew that her mental problems were not solely related to hormonal changes, but on the other, she realized how difficult the road to recovery might be.