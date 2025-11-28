Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly send reunion rumors into overdrive with rare outing

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fans buzzing after they stepped out for a date night with their baby girl, Saga Blade!

Megan Fox (r.) and MGK have added more fuel to the rumors that they've rekindled their romance with a recent date night! © Collage: Jason Mendez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Future Image

Per Page Six, the former "twin flames" were spotted out at the LA Zoo on Wednesday night amid swirling rumors that they've rekindled their romance.

Megan donned an all-black ensemble for the outing, while the 35-year-old musician wore a tank top and baggy pants as he kept baby Saga, who was born in March, strapped to his chest.

The stars have had a famously chaotic relationship, but the latest gossip has suggested that they quietly got back together after welcoming their daughter.

They last called it quits in December 2024 – shortly after the 39-year-old actor had announced she was pregnant.

Megan and MGK first sparked reunion rumors with a family vacay in July, and insiders said last month that they have been acting "like a couple" and have spent almost every night together – but they haven't put a label on it just yet.

MGK also recently dished on why they last broke up, saying in a podcast interview that he blamed the "evil eye" of the public for taking a toll on their relationship.