Machine Gun Kelly makes wild sex confession amid Megan Fox reunion rumors

Las Vegas, Nevada - Machine Gun Kelly made a NSFW joke about his sex life amid reports that he's reconciling with Megan Fox !

Machine Gun Kelly (l.) said he's not much different from a race car driver in the bedroom, but did Megan Fox hear his raunchy joke? © Collage: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency & ZUMA Press Wire

The Emo Girl artist compared himself to an F1 racer during his performance at the Formula One Grand Prix on Friday.

Per People, MGK told the crowd at the T-Mobile Zone, "Just so you know, I'm not much far off from an F1 driver when I'm in the bedroom."

He continued, "Because I'm very fast and it takes me a long time to get to the finish line" – oh, okay!

"Anyway, if you did come to see us today, like this beautiful group right here, I'm gonna dedicate this to you, my sweet little bloody Valentines," MGK added.

We wonder if Megan caught wind of the Bad Things singer's jab, since it's rumored that the former "twin flames" have reconciled.

MGK, born Colson Baker, and the Transformers alum split a month after Megan announced her pregnancy with their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Barker.