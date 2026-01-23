Megan Thee Stallion shares peek at steamy date with Klay Thompson
New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion couldn't get enough of Klay Thompson during their latest date night!
After the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks, the 30-year-old Houston hottie and the NBA star celebrated with some top golf and twerking.
Megan documented the date via her Instagram story, with the WAP hitmaker rocking a black crop top, reptile-print pants, tan boots, plus a black baseball cap.
In the post, the 35-year-old shooting guard cuddles Megan from behind as she hits a golf ball into the hole.
As Toño Rosario's track, Kulikitaka, blasted on the speakers, the Whenever rapper sexily twerked on her man – which he clearly enjoyed!
The following clip showed the lovebirds' friend recording them sweetly kissing as he teased, "This is all they do!"
Before this, Meg was captured sharing a kiss with the athlete after his team's 114-97 win.
The Mavericks' latest victory further disproves the negative backlash the WAP rapper got from NBA fans amid their romance, which Klay slammed in defense of Meg.
That's her man, her man, her man!
