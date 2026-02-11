Megan Thee Stallion ushers in Hot Girl Winter with exciting Olympics collab!

Los Angeles, California - It may be cold, but everyone's favorite hot girl Megan The Stallion is bringing the heat to the 2026 Winter Olympics !

Megan Thee Stallion is heading to Milan to give fans an exclusive look at the 2026 Winter Olympics. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Grammy-winning rapper has teamed up with NBC Milan Cortina Creator Collective to give fans an exclusive look at the games.

According to The Athletic, the collab will see Meg merge her massive cultural influence with the world of elite athletics.

The Wanna Be hitmaker shared her motivation for the new initiative, explaining, "I just feel like music and culture go hand-in-hand with sports."

She added, "Just being able to continue to merge those two audiences together, I hope that I'm able to continue to do that."

The coverage will run from February 18-23 on Meg's YouTube channel.

This isn't the first time the Houston hottie has dabbled in the Olympics, since she also starred in a buzzy campaign for the 2024 Paris Games.