Megan Thee Stallion flirts with Daniel Radcliffe as guest star on new NBC series!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion scored a guest appearance on a new comedy series as a love interest for Daniel Radcliffe!

Megan Thee Stallion plays a divorced mom named Denise who's interested in Daniel Radcliffe's character Arthur Tobin on the NBC comedy, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. © Screenshot/YouTube/NBC

The Houston rapper appeared in the new trailer for The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins alongside the Harry Potter alum.

Meg is briefly seen hilariously stalking Radcliffe, who plays Arthur Tobin, while sporting a postal service uniform at a park.

As the Mamushi artist appears in front of Arthur while sipping on her drink, he replies, "I wanted action. I am getting it."

According to People, Meg's character, Denise, is a recently divorced mother who strikes up a "flirtation" with Arthur.

The Tracy Morgan-led sitcom follows the comedian portraying a disgraced ex-NFL star looking to rebuild his image, and asks Arthur to make a documentary about his life.

Meg further confirmed the news on Instagram with a shot of herself with Daniel on a park bench, which she captioned, "You've got Hot Girl mail."