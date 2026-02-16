Megan Thee Stallion talks finding love with Klay Thompson: "I'm comfy babe!"

Megan Thee Stallion (r) admitted that she wasn't looking for love before dating Klay Thompson (l). © Screenshot/Instagram/theestallion

The Houston hottie admitted to People that she "didn't even know" that she would be dating the Dallas Mavericks player.



"Well, I don't never want to tell anybody to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one," Megan explained.

She continued, "And I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to."

The Savage rapper, who split from Pardison Fontaine in 2023, hard-launched her romance with Klay last summer on Instagram.



Megan said that love found her when she started focusing on "being in a better mind space" and "doing a lot of work to heal."

She continued, saying, "I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself, maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right."