Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

Geneva, Switzerland - Michelle Yeoh has married her long-term partner Jean Todt after a 19-year engagement, saying: "Here’s to many more to come."

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh and French motor racing executive Jean Todt have tied the knot after 19 years of engagement! © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Oscar-winning actor (60) posted a series of photos on Instagram of the pair at the wedding ceremony, including one of them admiring the wedding ring on Todt’s finger.



Another showed Yeoh looking delighted during the proceedings while dressed in an elegant white outfit featuring a silk shirt and a long ruffled skirt.

Former Ferrari chief Todt (77) donned a navy blue suit, white shirt, and decorative blue tie for the ceremony, which was held in an ornately-decorated room in Geneva on Thursday.

The Hollywood star also shared a photo of herself with her new husband cuddled up in bed, which was decorated with white and purple rose petals in the shape of a heart and two swans made out of towels.

The last photo in the series made reference to her starring role in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies as the classic image of her on the back of a motorcycle with Pierce Brosnan had been edited to her with Todt, with the line "Love Never Dies" emblazoned across it.

Yeoh wrote alongside the post: "19 years and YES!! we are married!!"

"Thkq to our 'families' who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come."