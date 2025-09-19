Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message about forgiving dad Billy Ray: "A peace offering"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just opened up to her followers about the journey to forgiving her dad Billy Ray Cyrus in a heartwarming social media confession.

Miley Cyrus (r.) just opened up to her followers about the journey to forgiving her dad Billy Ray Cyrus (l.) in a heartwarming social media confession. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this week, the Flowers singer announced that Secrets – the song she wrote as a gift for her dad after a period of bitter feuding – would be dropping on Friday with the deluxe edition of her album, Something Beautiful.

"This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved," Miley wrote in a Friday Instagram post celebrating the music drop.

"In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same," she continued, before thanking collaborators Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood "for bringing magic to the music."

Miley ended the message simply, writing, "This song is for my dad."

In August, Billy Ray gushed about the musical olive branch, which had actually been a birthday present.

"For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it," he revealed.