Millie Bobby Brown channels Taylor Swift in new make-up video gone-viral

Millie Bobby Brown (r) used a Taylor Swift song in her recent make-up TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/taylorswift & florencebymills

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star paid homage to Taylor Swift in her latest TikTok promoting her beauty brand, florence by mills.

In the viral clip shared on Wednesday, Brown applies eyeliner to the tune of the very appropriate Swift lyric, "Draw the cat-eye sharp enough to kill a man," from the Midnights track Vigilante S**t.

The sound then transitions to another Swift song, this time from Reputation, as the iconic opening of Ready of It..? begins to play.

The Midnights/Reputation crossover is the perfect vibe for a sultry make-up look, as Swift knows all too well herself, having shown off an epic eyeliner look with her own TikTok using the snippet.

The latest video isn't the first time Brown has proven she's a hardcore Swiftie, as she's shown her love for Tay many times on social media over the past few years!