Millie Bobby Brown packs on PDA with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in new photos

Millie Bobby Brown (r) got cozy with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, in a new snap shared on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi

On Saturday, the 19-year-old's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, posted an adorable mirror selfie of the pair on his Instagram story.

Jake wore a casual white t-shirt and dark pants while holding his phone up to take the snap.

The 21-year-old held Millie tight from behind as she brushed her teeth while rocking a cropped green tank top, low-rise jeans, and white Fila sneakers.

Fans couldn't get enough of the hilariously casual snap, with many taking to social media to gush over the couple.

"THEY ARE SO CUTE BYEE," one fan wrote.

The latest snap comes after Jake shared a photo dump last week featuring a few pics of the couple indulging in some more PDA.