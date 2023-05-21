Millie Bobby Brown packs on PDA with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in new photos
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is loving the fiancée life!
On Saturday, the 19-year-old's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, posted an adorable mirror selfie of the pair on his Instagram story.
Jake wore a casual white t-shirt and dark pants while holding his phone up to take the snap.
The 21-year-old held Millie tight from behind as she brushed her teeth while rocking a cropped green tank top, low-rise jeans, and white Fila sneakers.
Fans couldn't get enough of the hilariously casual snap, with many taking to social media to gush over the couple.
"THEY ARE SO CUTE BYEE," one fan wrote.
The latest snap comes after Jake shared a photo dump last week featuring a few pics of the couple indulging in some more PDA.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi pack on the PDA in Japan
Jake documented the couple's recent trip to Japan, where Millie made a special appearance at Osaka Comic-Con, with a slideshow of snaps on Instagram. In the second photo of the carousel, Jake is seen kissing the Enola Holmes star on the cheek in the busy city.
Other images featuring Millie include an adorable shot of the pair kissing in front of Cinderella's castle in Tokyo Disneyland and one taken from behind that shows them walking together with their arms around one another.
"Wonder if you know how they live in Tokyo," Jake captioned the post, which was liked by Millie's Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi