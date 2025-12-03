Millie Bobby Brown dotes over baby girl in adorable new photo dump

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a rare peek at her life as a mom in a new photo dump featuring several photos of her baby girl – and a surprise cameo from grandpa Jon Bon Jovi!

Millie Bobby Brown shared some sweet new snaps with her father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi (l.) and husband Jake Bongiovi (r.) in her latest photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

In the 21-year-old's post shared on Wednesday, she showed off her recent adventures with her little one, whose arrival via adoption she announced over the summer.

The first photo saw Millie and her father-in-law, rock star Jon Bon Jovi, all bundled up as they brought the baby through a New York holiday market.

As was the case throughout the slideshow, Millie hid her daughter's face with a teddy bear sticker.

The Damsel star explained in an interview last month that she and husband Jake Bongiovi will continue to keep their baby girl's name and face private, saying that "it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself."

Elsewhere in the post, Millie shared some behind-the-scenes footage from Stranger Things season 5, which debuted last week to so much fanfare that Netflix crashed under the traffic!

Her co-star Noah Schnapp, whom she recently revealed is her daughter's godfather, also made an appearance in a selfie from their season 5 press tour.