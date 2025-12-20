Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skip major Stranger Things finale event - here's why

New York, New York - Are things still tense between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, and does it have anything to do with why they were both absent from a Stranger Things finale event?

Millie Bobby Brown (l) and David Harbour (r) both skipped the final Stranger Things event in NYC following Millie's harassment suit against her co-star. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 21-year-old and her 50-year-old co-star both missed the Paley Museum's Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration in NYC on December 18 with their fellow castmates.

Millie and David's absence was addressed by Collider's Perri Nemiroff, who hosted the event.

"Before we begin our conversation today, we just want to acknowledge that, clearly, the full ensemble could not be here tonight," Nemiroff said.

"So, for all the ones who are not with us on stage, they send their regards and thanks for being here," she added.

Millie, who previously gushed over her co-star, also skipped her Dec. 15 appearance on Good Morning America after an unfortunate injury.