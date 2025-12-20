Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skip major Stranger Things finale event - here's why
New York, New York - Are things still tense between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, and does it have anything to do with why they were both absent from a Stranger Things finale event?
The 21-year-old and her 50-year-old co-star both missed the Paley Museum's Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration in NYC on December 18 with their fellow castmates.
Millie and David's absence was addressed by Collider's Perri Nemiroff, who hosted the event.
"Before we begin our conversation today, we just want to acknowledge that, clearly, the full ensemble could not be here tonight," Nemiroff said.
"So, for all the ones who are not with us on stage, they send their regards and thanks for being here," she added.
Millie, who previously gushed over her co-star, also skipped her Dec. 15 appearance on Good Morning America after an unfortunate injury.
Are Millie Bobbie Brown and David Harbour avoiding each other?
Her rep told People, "Unfortunately, due to a recent injury, Millie can no longer attend the carpet or discussion."
As for the Thunderbolts* alum, his spokesperson confirmed that he would not be in attendance "due to a scheduling conflict."
A TMZ report from Dec. 17 alleged that David exhibited erratic behavior at a gastropub in Encinitas, California the weekend before, however.
Millie's bullying and harassment complaint against the Black Widow star made headlines in November before the premiere of Stranger Things' season 5, yet the actors had a seemingly warm reunion at the LA premiere for the Netflix series.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Avalon.red