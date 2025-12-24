Nicki Minaj has gone MAGA – here's what happened

Washington DC - Nicki Minaj long reigned as pop's unruliest shape-shifter – a hyper-sexual, neon-bright provocateur whose latex-clad persona, explicit lyrics, and affinity with outsiders made her a global icon.

CEO and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk (l) speaks with rapper Nicki Minaj (r) during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday. © Olivier TOURON / AFP

Today, she commands a different spotlight – conservatively dressed, warmly received by Republican activists, and increasingly fluent in the language of Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement.

In just a few years, Minaj (43) has moved from condemning the US president's immigration policies to praising his leadership, trading memes with his vice president, and appearing under US government auspices at the United Nations.

She has mocked Democratic officials, echoed Republican messaging on transgender youth, and emerged as an unlikely darling of the MAGA right – a turn that has jolted fans, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community.

The shift has recast Minaj as a lightning rod – particularly over rhetoric viewed as dismissive or hostile toward trans people – while making her an improbable guest at political events few would have linked to the artist behind Super Freaky Girl and Trollz.

"Nicki Minaj has always been about dominance, independence, and answering to no one," celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev told AFP.

"Aligning with the energy around Donald Trump isn't about policy – it's about freedom of expression, resisting cancelation and asserting autonomy."

Minaj's transformation was on full display at Turning Point USA's weekend conference in Arizona, where she shared the stage with Erika Kirk – the widow of the group's slain founder, Charlie Kirk – and hailed Trump as a "role model."

She mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom, using nicknames popularized by Trump.

The contrast is jarring – not only politically, but culturally. Hip-hop, though never monolithic, has largely leaned progressive.

Stars like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lizzo have backed Democratic candidates, while a smaller cohort – including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black – stand out as Trump-friendly exceptions.