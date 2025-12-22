Nicki Minaj praises "handsome" Trump and "assassin" Vance alongside Erika Kirk

Phoenix, Arizona - Rapper Nicki Minaj went all-in on her MAGA allegiance at the final day of Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference on Sunday.

Nicki Minaj joined Erika Kirk (l.) on stage at the final day of Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference. © Collage: Caylo Seals / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 43-year-old musician joined Erika Kirk, the widow of late far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, to close out the conference.

Minaj gushed over President Donald Trump, saying that she has the "utmost respect and admiration" for him, per People.

She further praised Trump as "handsome" and "dashing," but Minaj suffered a bit of a faux pas when it came to gushing over Vice President JD Vance.

Calling on young men to look up to Vance and Trump, she said, "And you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president."

Minaj seemed to acknowledge the blunder of using that descriptor next to Kirk, whose husband was killed by a gunman at a debate event in September.

But the 37-year-old made it clear she wasn't offended, telling Minaj, "Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard."

Elsewhere in the chat, the Starships rapper explained why she has decided to go public with her staunch support for the Trump administration.