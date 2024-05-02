Olivia Dunne shocks fans with highly-anticipated announcement!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne had her Instagram fans on the edge of their seats teasing a "big announcement" that ultimately left them disappointed once she revealed the news.

Olivia Dunne had her Instagram fans on the edge of their seats teasing a "big announcement" that ultimately left them disappointed. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne had her fans hyped up on Tuesday night and the gymternet was buzzing with speculation!

Many hoped for a return to LSU gymnastics for one final season, especially after her teammate Haleigh Bryant announced her comeback the day before.

Fans were eagerly anticipating Dunne's own announcement, imagining headlines of her triumphant return to the mat.

However, the big reveal on Wednesday afternoon left many disappointed, as Dunne's surprise had nothing to do with gymnastics!

Instead, it was all about her new Passes account, a twist that left fans surprised and amused by the anticlimactic announcement.

"I just want to say welcome to my Passes account," Dunne said in a Passes intro video. "I'm going to be taking you guys behind the scenes, giving you exclusive access to new content like answering y'all's messages or just giving you exclusive content like going for a workout or a red carpet or anything in-between."