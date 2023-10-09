Olivia Dunne's fabulous '90s-style senior pics take TikTok by storm

Olivia Dunne with the help of AI, managed to create senior pictures with a spunky 90s school style twist that has TikTok fans going nuts. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy

Elite athletes make many sacrifices to perform at their highest level of sport.

Olivia Dunne, the accomplished LSU All-American gymnast, made a significant sacrifice by choosing to homeschool to ensure that she had enough time for rigorous training on her path to becoming an elite gymnast.

However, this sacrifice meant that she wouldn't get to experience homecoming dances and senior pictures.

Fortunately, with the help of AI, Livvy managed to create senior pictures with a spunky '90s style twist!

"Never took senior pics cause i was homeschooled… so here ya go #aiyearbook," she captioned on TikTok.

Dunne's post garnered major attention with over a million views and hundred thousand likes.