Olivia Dunne's fabulous '90s-style senior pics take TikTok by storm
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne's fashion sense is breaking the internet, '90s style!
Elite athletes make many sacrifices to perform at their highest level of sport.
Olivia Dunne, the accomplished LSU All-American gymnast, made a significant sacrifice by choosing to homeschool to ensure that she had enough time for rigorous training on her path to becoming an elite gymnast.
However, this sacrifice meant that she wouldn't get to experience homecoming dances and senior pictures.
Fortunately, with the help of AI, Livvy managed to create senior pictures with a spunky '90s style twist!
"Never took senior pics cause i was homeschooled… so here ya go #aiyearbook," she captioned on TikTok.
Dunne's post garnered major attention with over a million views and hundred thousand likes.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's AI '90s-style senior pictures
Olivia Dunne's AI-generated pictures had a nostalgic '90s feel – and her fans loved every bit of it!
"90s movie vibes," one fan wrote.
"I actually can see you rockin the red or denim fit if you went to high school with Julz," another noted. "Canadian tux lowkey goes crazy," Livvy responded.
"The suit & tie pic was lowkey," one fan agreed with Livvy.
"You win on the mats and this trend," another fan wrote.
Dunne is set to begin her final NCAA gymnastics season in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy