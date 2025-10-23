How to get tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's American Express Platinum show in New York City

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo is hosting an exclusive show in New York City this week, but Livies will have to jump through a few hoops to snag tickets!

Olivia Rodrigo will host a special concert in New York on Thursday, with tickets only available to AmEx Platinum Card holders. © IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

The 22-year-old pop star is set to play an "intimate" concert in the Big Apple on Thursday, October 23, in partnership with American Express.

Fans must have an American Express Platinum Card to get tickets – but that isn't the only special requirement to attend!

As Olivia teased on her Instagram story on Monday, AmEx has set up mirrors in mystery locations around the city.

Specifically, the mirrors are located in SoHo, the East Village, and Williamsburg.

On Tuesday, Livies must head to the mirrors and snap a selfie. There, fans can also scan a QR code, which will reveal the location of the box office, where tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans must present their mirror selfie and use an eligible American Express Platinum Card in order to buy tickets.