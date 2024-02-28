Olivia Rodrigo funds reproductive healthcare with GUTS World Tour

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has launched a new charity effort focused on reproductive healthcare using the funds from her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo has launched the Fund 4 Good, which will benefit reproductive healthcare and nonprofits helping women and girls. © ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old unveiled the launch of Fund 4 Good ahead of her first show in Palm Springs, California, last Friday.

"The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom," Olivia said in a video shared on her social media pages.

"The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."

The Fund 4 Good will be bolstered by a portion of proceeds from ticket sales.

At North American stops on the tour, Olivia will spotlight the National Network of Abortion Funds to help improve safe abortion access.

While on her last tour, the Grammy winner used the platform to speak out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.